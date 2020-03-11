Pet of the Week: Miss Liberty

This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Miss Liberty.

She is a one-year old pit bull mix. Volunteers say she is so happy all the time and was constantly wagging her tail, which led to pain. Due to that, they made the decision to amputate her tail, but she still keeps on wagging-- this time, pain free!

Volunteers say she full of energy, playfulness and personality. She loves toys and even perfected the art of throwing to herself.

She is extremely active and would do great in a family who can keep her busy. Volunteers say they aren't sure how she would do with other dogs, so they recommend doing a meet and greet if an application is approved.

The humane society is hosting the 6th annual A Night to Paws fundraiser on April 6 from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. at the Hilton in Greenville. The evening will consist of cocktails, dinner, a silent auction, raffle items and live entertainment from Built for Comfort.

The fundraiser supports the humane society and their mission to help as many homeless and neglected pets as possible. For details on the event or to purchase tickets, click here.​

The humane society is open from 1- 5 p.m. on Thursday's and Friday's and 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Saturday's.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina brings adoptable animals every Wednesday at 6:25 a.m. on WITN News at Sunrise.