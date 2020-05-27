Pet of the Week: Humphrey

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Humphrey.

He is a 3-year-old hound mix and volunteers say he has a huge personality. They say he's very playful, energetic and will thrive in a family who loves to stay active.

Volunteers did warn that they think he does have a bit of a mischievous side, so he will need someone ready to keep up with him.

Right now, the humane society is asking for donations. There biggest needs are cat litter, dog treats, dog crates and wet food for both dogs and cats.

There is no set date for reopening yet, but they say they will continue to meet with potential adopters by appointment only. You can send an application to adopthsec@gmail.com.