Pet of the Week: Honey

This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Honey.

Honey is almost 3 years old and has been with the humane society for almost one year.

Volunteers say he is very playful and can sometimes be mischievous. Due to his energy, volunteers recommend that he go to a home with a kitty playmate.

They say he will need an adopter who is understanding of the fact he is playful and rambunctious. Despite his energy, they say he is sweet and snuggly, as well!

The humane society is looking for foster parents for cats and dogs. They are also looking for volunteers to take dogs out on field trips around town. If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering or becoming a foster parent, click here.​

The humane society is open from 1- 5 p.m. on Thursday's and Friday's and 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Saturday's.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina brings adoptable animals every Wednesday at 6:25 a.m. on WITN News at Sunrise.

