Pet of the Week: Griz

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Griz.

Griz is a 6-year-old shepherd mix that weighs about 65 pounds.

Volunteers say he is well past the puppy stage and is very mature. They believe he could settle into most homes easily.

However, volunteers recommend that he be in a home without any pets because he loves to be the star of the show.

The humane society is still operating by appointment only.. They say there are a ton of new animals online ​​available for adoption, including kittens galore!

