Pet of the Week: Forrest

This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Forrest.

Forrest is a five-month old hound mix who was recently returned to the humane society because he was in a home with another dog, cat and children.

Volunteers say he is a very well-rounded pup. He is fully house trained and is very well behaved. Volunteers say he will thrive with a family who is ready to put in the time and work to make sure he stays well-behaved.

The humane society is asking for donations of treats and toys to help train the animals. Their Amazon wish list is here.​

The humane society is open from 1- 5 p.m. on Thursday's and Friday's and 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Saturday's.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina brings adoptable animals every Wednesday at 6:25 a.m. on WITN News at Sunrise.