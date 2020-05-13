Pet of the Week: Fiona, sister of Jim Howard's cat

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is a special one for Jim Howard fans.

Fiona is 8-months old and the sister of Jim's cat, Donkey! She is from the "Shrek litter." They also have a brother, Shrek, who has been adopted.

Her foster mom says she is lovable and gets along well with other animals. Volunteers say she is confident, friendly and great for someone looking for a cat with some kitten energy.

Jim says if Fiona is anything like Donkey, she will be very affectionate.

The humane society is still accepting applications. You can e-mail it to adopthsec@gmail.com and a volunteer will be in touch with you as soon as possible.

For more information, visit the humane society's website.​​