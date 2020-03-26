Pet of the Week: Cassie

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Cassie.

Cassie is a playful one-year-old retriever mix who has spent a good portion of her first year in a shelter environment so she's ready to find her forever home.

Her future adopter should be willing to put time into training to ensure she moves from her past and to a bright future.

Cassie does well with other dogs, she simply asks that any doggie playmate be able to tolerate her energy.

She is as happy as can be all of the time and the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina pictures her loving a life full of fetch and long walks.

The humane society says all of the pets are being fostered and volunteers are still accepting applications during the coronavirus outbreak.

You can download the application here​ and e-mail it to adopthsec@gmail.com. Staff will be reviewing applications, but remind everyone to be patient.

For more information, head to the humane society's website.

