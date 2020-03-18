Pet of the Week: Brewer

Brewer is still looking for a loving home!

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Brewer, who appeared on WITN News at Sunrise back in October.

Brewer is a two-year-old hound mix with gorgeous coloring and eyes.

Volunteers say he's very puppy-like, so he will need some time training, but they say he responds well to structure, treats and training.

He's very playful and energetic, so he'd do great in an active home. he also does well with other dogs, but a meet-and-greet would be required.

The humane society is closed until March 31, but applications can still be sent in online. Individual appointments will then be set up to complete the adoption process.

For more information, head to the humane society's website.​

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Brewer.

The 1-1/2-year-old pup is possibly a hound mix. He is full of energy and is as handsome as they come.

He is full of energy and very playful, so volunteers believe he would be great in a home with other dogs.

The humane society is teaming up with Wesley Shepherd from The Dog House this Friday, October 25. All of the proceeds from the restaurant between the hours of 10:30 am- 9 pm will be donated to the humane society.

The adoption center is open from 1 pm-5 pm on Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 am-12 pm on Saturdays.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina brings adoptable animals every Wednesday at 6:25 a.m. on WITN News at Sunrise.