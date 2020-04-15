Pet of the Week: Beanie and Bay

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Beanie and Bay.

The adorable beagles came by the studio back in January and are still looking for a loving home.

They are both about six years old and are as personable as can be.

Volunteers say Bay is the bigger lady and is famous for her snores. Beanie is a bit smaller and more laid back. They both get an A+ in the snuggling department and love to be with each other. Volunteers say together, they make a dream team!

They must be adopted together. You can download the application on the humane society's website ​and e-mail it to adopthsec@gmail.com