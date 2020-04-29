Pet of the Week: Starcole

This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Starcole.

Starcole is a 7.5 year old black cat. Volunteers say he is very mature, snuggly, confident, personable and gets along great with other cats.

They say he is pretty low maintenance and would be a great companion for anyone looking to fill their home with love.

Right now, the humane society is still taking cats and dogs into their program and still posting animals up for adoption online. Luckily, they say adoption rates haven't fallen drastically.

If you're interested, you can download the application online and e-mail it to adopthsec@gmail.com.