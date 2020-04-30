Perquimans County announces first COVID-19 death

Perquimans County has had its first COVID-19 death.

The county has 11 positive cases, five active, seven recovered, and one death

Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has received notification confirming the first death associated with COVID-19 in a Perquimans County resident.

The person was between the ages of 50-64 and died from complications associated with the virus.

To protect the family's privacy, no further information about the individual will be released.

"It is with deep sympathy that we make this announcement and we extend our condolences

to the individual's family and friends," states R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA, Health Director. "It is still

imperative for our community to practice prevention measures needed to slow the spread

of COVID-19, especially handwashing, sanitation, and social distancing."

