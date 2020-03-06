Driver charged with second degree murder in Greenville crash that killed pedestrian

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN)- A driver involved in a crash involving a pedestrian from back in March faces more charges after the person authorities say he hit later died from his injuries.

Greenville Police served 67-year-old Jerry Mullins with warrants Wednesday charging him with second degree murder and felony death by vehicle in connection to the death of 57-year-old Nathanial Brown III of Greenville.

On March 5 around 6:22 p.m. Mullins was driving South on U.S. 13 with no headlights when police say he hit Brown, who was crossing the road in the area of Village Drive.

Brown was hospitalized and died from his injuries June 18th.

Mullins was previously charged with DWI, driving without a license, and resisting an officer.

He is in the Pitt County Detention Center under $550,000 bond.

