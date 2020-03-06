Advertisement

Driver charged with second degree murder in Greenville crash that killed pedestrian

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 5, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, NC (WITN)- A driver involved in a crash involving a pedestrian from back in March faces more charges after the person authorities say he hit later died from his injuries.

Greenville Police served 67-year-old Jerry Mullins with warrants Wednesday charging him with second degree murder and felony death by vehicle in connection to the death of 57-year-old Nathanial Brown III of Greenville.

On March 5 around 6:22 p.m. Mullins was driving South on U.S. 13 with no headlights when police say he hit Brown, who was crossing the road in the area of Village Drive.

Brown was hospitalized and died from his injuries June 18th.

Mullins was previously charged with DWI, driving without a license, and resisting an officer.

He is in the Pitt County Detention Center under $550,000 bond.

Greenville police say a driver has been charged in a crash that left one person hospitalized.

Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter says the driver, 68-year-old Jerry Mullins from Greenville, was charged with driving while impaired, DWLR and resisting a public officer. The crash happened Thursday night on Memorial Drive and Village Drive.

Hunter says the pedestrian is still in the hospital with serious injuries. His or her name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY

Greenville police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

It happened Thursday night on Memorial Drive and Village Drive.

Police say the individual hit was taken to Vidant Medical Center with unknown injuries, but police told us they do expect that person to survive.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

