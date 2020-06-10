Peaceful protest held in Washington Wednesday

Another city here in the east came together in hopes to bring peace and unity to their community.

A peaceful protest was held in he city of Washington Wednesday on the waterfront bringing together dozens of people.

Leaders from a few churches in the area joined the protest, all wanting to accomplish the same thing.

“Really want to break the racial barrier. Don’t matter what color, God loves everybody. White people, black people, Mexican, God loves everybody. We need to come together and break the racial barriers,” said Wallace Selby, Deacon at Divine Anointing Church of Christ.

Antonio Moore is a pastor at Life Restoration Center and organizer of the protest.

He said, “You can be heard. You can be heard without the violence. And that’s where the people and the pastors and the leaders of this community will step in and promote the peace in this county.”

Moore says he wanted to give insight to people on what's going on in the world and bring the community together.

People walking along the waterfront were able to listen in too, allowing the speakers to reach more people than just the ones who attended.

The mayor of Washington and police chief made it out to the protest

which ended with a prayer for the nation and the community.

Pastors at the protest said the only way to get a positive change in the world is to start in local communities.