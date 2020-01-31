Part of community college evacuated after chemical spill

Part of a community college was evacuated this afternoon and an instructor was taken to urgent care after a chemical spill.

Morehead City Fire-EMS and the Cherry Point Hazmat Team were called to Carteret Community College this afternoon.

Campus security says custodians disposed of two boxes that were labeled 'acid and flammable' from a science class. They were placed in the metal recycling bin near the welding classroom, thinking they were empty metal boxes.

A welding instructor grabbed the boxes to reuse them for a project. The fire department says two of the vials inside the boxes broke, creating a vapor cloud with the spilled chemicals.

The instructor was taken to urgent care as a precaution and campus security evacuated the nearby area.

Just before 4:50 p.m., the evacuation was lifted after the area was declared safe.