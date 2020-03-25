Parole search lands Pamlico County offenders back behind bars

The Pamlico County Sheriff's Office says a probation/ parole search landed criminals back behind bars on more charges.

The sheriff's arrested and charged the following people after conducting a search of their homes:

-Demario Himbry, 33, of Oriental was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

During the search of Himbry's home, deputies say Heather Armstrong was hiding in the closet. Deputies realized she had an active warrant and took her to the Pamlico County Jail.

The next day, staff said she began acting like she was under the influence. That's when they realized she hid drugs inside her vagina. She reportedly shared the drugs with another inmate.

Armstrong, 21, of Grantsboro was charged with sell/ deliver heroin, provide contraband to an inmate, possess controlled substance on prison/ jail premises, possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz and possess marijuana paraphernalia.

-Matthew Allen, 30, of Grantsboro was charged with possession of sch IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and pending probation charges.

-Timothy Deondrea Smith, 37, of Grantsboro was charged wtih PWSID cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/ dwelling/ place for controlled substance, among other drug charges.

Deputies say they went to Smith's home to serve a civil judgment. When they arrived, they say they smelt marijuana and found cocaine, marijuana, drug packaging material and US currency inside.