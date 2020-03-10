Parmalee performs in benefit concert for tornado victims in Nashville

The band Parmalee is using their talents for good.

The country music stars from Eastern Carolina performed at a benefit concert for tornado victims in Nashville Monday night.

The concert was hosted by Mitchell Tenpenny. He came to New Bern this past year to perform at Mumfest.

Items were auctioned off, including signed guitars, signed Predators hockey sticks and signed Titans baseballs, with the proceeds benefiting people affected by the storms.

This isn't the first time Parmalee has given back in times of need. The band came to our studio and performed their Hurricane Florence Relief Song Down Town.

All of the proceeds from that song were donated to the Red Cross to help people right here in the east recover from the hurricane.