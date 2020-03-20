Parking spaces reserved for restaurant pick-up and delivery in uptown Greenville

If you are missing your favorite restaurants in uptown Greenville, you can still get a good meal and support a local business.

The city is working on making it easier by limiting the stress of finding a parking spot by designating spots just for take-out or delivery.

Mayor P.J. Connelly says a lot of the restaurants in the area are suffering due to a lack of business related to the coronavirus pandemic. Connelly says he wants people to know they can still support local businesses.

Connelly says the signs for parking are directly in front of the spaces. The city could consider adding more if there is additional demand.