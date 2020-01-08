Parker Boats expands in Beaufort

A boat manufacturer in Beaufort broke ground Wednesday on a brand new expansion that will bring nearly 40 jobs to the coastal community.

Parker Boats will re-purpose a 10,000 square foot building that will give them more space to streamline their boat building process.

With the additional area they will be able to more efficiently put on the boats paint and hard exterior coat.

The company says the expansion will allow them to add new jobs, which gives them a great sense of pride since they have been working in the Carteret County area since the mid 70's.

Founder and owner Linwood Parker says, "You can have as much capital, brick and mortar as you like, but people make up the process and the people make the company and as we're expanding this, this is going to give us the opportunity to bring in, I think the base project is 38 new jobs."

The company says they are hoping after this expansion is complete in early summer that they will be able to hire even more people.