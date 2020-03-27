Parents can get food assistance help via text message

Parents who need food assistance can now ask for help via text message.

Governor Cooper says parents can text FOODNC to 877-877 to find free meal sites nearby.

The parent will then have to enter their address. They'll receive a text message back with locations and serving times of pick-up and drive-thru meal sites while schools are closed.

Sites have been set up across the state for families and children 18 years of younger.

"School closings mean no meals for some of our most vulnerable children. Now families have an easier way to find food during these times of financial stress," Governor Cooper said.

Parents can also call 211 to talk to an operator who will help them find meal sites nearby. The service is available 24/7 in English, Spanish and other languages.

A map of local school sites, community organizations and food assistance programs across the state can be viewed here.​