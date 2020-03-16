Parents and daycares make adjustments after school closures

Parents and child care centers have been adjusting to school closures across the state.

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered for all public schools K-12 to close amid coronavirus concerns. Now, child care facilities are preparing for the influx.

The Town Common Park started the first week without school full of parents and children releasing some energy after being stuck in the house all day.

Mother of three Bethany McLean says daycare was her children’s creative outlet, so now, she’s picking up the slack.

“My plan is to go for walks everyday and hopefully end up at the park which is usually not very crowded,” said McLean.

McLean says she works from home, and working has now become an obstacle with her five and three-year-old and her six-month-old around. She says she might even break out the arts and crafts.

“My kids are usually in pre-school five to three days a week and I work at home during those times. So, I guess I’ll be working during nap time now," McLean said.

Outside of relying on a babysitter for eight hours a day, child care centers are some parents’ last hope. Children’s Campus of Greenville owner Lisa Lanier says parents are happy they’re still open, but they’ve reached capacity.

“We are already full. We have had quite a bit of calls, but, at the moment, we are not giving tours until mid-April,” Lanier said. “We actually have a multi-purpose room being used too, right now. We are so maxed out.”

Over-populated daycares are why McLean chose to keep her kids at home.

McLean said, “With how busy childcare facilities are, I feel more comfortable with them with me than putting them where there’s a butt-load of kids.”

She adds, "I'm not overly-worried for my kids or their health, I am just trying to survive the next two weeks."

Parents for Pitt County Public Schools Executive Director Kylene Dibble says, in the meantime, there are some online options to keep kids busy.

Dibble said, “There are a lot of resources parents are sharing with each other to keep children busy during the day. Lots of virtual field trips, and there’s a zoo doing a Facebook live every day. And lots of different worksheets and things that parents can print.”

Dibble said parents should take this seriously and have fun at home.

"I think that all of us need to start accepting the reality that our home and our backyard is our greatest play space," DIbble said, "We can either choose to have them embrace the trauma or we can choose to have them embrace the resiliency."

Lanier said they have no plans of shutting down. She hopes it never happens because she doesn't want any teachers without a job and doesn't want to let the parents down.

“We want to, of course, be here for our families as long as we can. And we have no goal of closing down,” said Lanier.

Lanier says they campus has been working seven days a week to ensure the building is clean. She says some parents are opting to stay home with their children, which could open up more space in the future if necessary.

And Dibble adds for parents to be patient.

“Have grace for our school system. They’re figuring this out right along with us,” Dibble said.

Dibble says what works for her kids is planning a schedule for the next two weeks so the children stay on a regimen and know what to expect. School remain closed until at least March 30th.