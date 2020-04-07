Paraglider drowns after crash landing in ocean off Kill Devil Hills

A paraglider has died after crash landing in the ocean on the Outer Banks.

Kill Devil Hills police say that the 52-year-old pilot crash landed in the water Tuesday morning near the Avalon Pier.

A good Samaritan, who saw the paraglider experiencing difficulty before crashing, called 911 and grabbed a wetsuit and two surfboards to try and rescue the pilot.

Officials say that officers that responded to the scene lowered a rescue rope to the pilot who was trapped in his harness.

Efforts by the officers and the good Samaritan were temporarily able to stabilize the pilot, but officials say the weight of the paraglider's motor and entanglement of the harness pulled the man underwater causing him to drown.

Lifeguards had to cut the pilot free of the harness to get him out.

Officials are working to notify family of the man's death before releasing his name.