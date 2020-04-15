Parachute riggers making masks for National Guard

National Guard parachute riggers are doing their part in the fight against COVID-19.

Members of the North Carolina National Guard's 403rd Quarter Master Rigger Support Team are making protective masks for Army and Air Guard members on COVID-19 response duty in the state.

The ten parachute riggers are based at Simmons Army Airfield at Fort Bragg.

"We are here to manufacture these cloth masks in an effort to preserve our 'NC COVID-19 duty power' against the pandemic, ensuring the NCNG maintains the highest state of readiness not only during this crisis but afterward also," Chief Warrant Officer 3 Viviana Paredes said.

Right now, some 300 guardsmen are on special duty across the state.

