Pantless prowler caught in Wake County town

Police have caught the pantless prowler that has been making nighttime appearances in a neighborhood of one North Carolina town.

Clayton police have charged Carlos Soto with indecent exposure.

Police say home security video caught Soto walking around homes in the Riverwood Athletic Club neighborhood on December 6th and 7th. He's been seen on video walking across driveways, near front and back doors, and in some cases, he wasn't wearing any pants.

Neighbors had been complaining about the prowler and police said they identified the 18-year-old as a suspect, but they needed more evidence before any criminal charges could be brought.

Police said they finally got that evidence and the teen was charged Wednesday. Soto was given a $1,000 bond.

