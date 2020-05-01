Pandemic impacts high school seniors heading to college

High school seniors are missing out on prom, graduation ceremonies, and final goodbyes before heading off to college or to begin working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class of 2020 in Eastern Carolina has endured a great deal. During their sophomore year, schools were out for weeks and many families lost everything in Hurricane Florence. Now, their senior year has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. But that's not stopping at least one senior from entering the healthcare field.

Danielle Jenkins is a senior at East Duplin High School. But, like the rest of her class, she won't get a traditional senior sendoff, due to COVID-19.

"It's kind of disappointing that I’m not able to spend the last few weeks of school with my friends. Because most of my friends are going off to college. But I’m staying here, going to community college, which is best for me, but it's going to be hard," said Danielle Jenkins

Danielle’s mother Ginger Jenkins agrees it is difficult. She said, "It is hard, the pandemic makes everything hard because we're trying to continue on with our life."

Ginger said, she wants to see her daughter walk across the stage. Although a later graduation ceremony may be planned, there’s still no confirmed decision.

"As the current situation stands, no, it's not going to happen," said Ginger Jenkins.

Danielle wonders if her fall classes will be limited to online only. She said, “I always thought I’d be walking on campus, going to this place. But now, it may be online for a little while, so just go with it."

Danielle is pursuing nursing, beginning her studies in a field that’s experiencing huge demands and risks during the coronavirus crisis.

"Healthcare, nursing, because I like to put other people before myself sometimes," she said.

James Sprunt Community College has not said yet if fall classes will be face to face or online only. They're waiting until the semester start date gets closer to make that call. Danielle is also a presidential scholar, meaning she will get all tuition paid for an associate’s degree at James Sprunt Community College.