Pandemic changing the way voters will cast ballots this year

The coronavirus may change how we vote and who we vote for, according to one county elections board chairman.

Pitt County’s Board of Elections Director, Dave Davis, said it’s not entirely clear yet, but voting will probably look different for the November presidential election than it has in the past.

Davis said, if there is in-person voting, he expects to see social distancing and increased cleaning at the polls. He also thinks there will be more people voting by mail than in previous elections.

In addition, political experts have said voters will now cast votes differently than if the virus was not here.

Peter Francia, a political science professor at ECU, said before the coronavirus, he expected President Trump, with a campaign focused on a strong economy, to get re-elected without trouble.

However, he now thinks both Trump’s and Biden’s campaigns will pivot to focus predominantly on how Trump dealt with the pandemic. He said this is something that can change voters’ minds.

“If the question that we're asking is, ‘did Donald Trump do enough in terms of his handling of the coronavirus?’ If we're looking at the poll numbers right now, again, you have a very divided public on that question,” explained Francia. “I think that suggests we could be in for a very competitive presidential election in 2020. I think it's a coin flip right now between Trump and Biden."

Francia said in a typical election, five or more topics would often be points of discussion. But in this case, he expects the presidential debate to center largely around the handling of the coronavirus.

In terms of how we will vote come November, the state’s General Assembly is expected to make those decisions within the next 2 months, before the 2nd primary in late June.