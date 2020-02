There are more ferry options for anyone headed to the Outer Banks.

The Pamlico Sound ferries will start running three times a day.

The new schedule will be as follows:

• Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

• Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

• Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

• Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The ferries went to a two boat schedule in January for repairs.