Pamlico County mobile home destroyed in fire

Investigators don't suspect foul play in a fire that destroyed a mobile home Friday morning in Pamlico County.

Pamlico County Fire Marshal Chris Murray says five different fire agencies responded around 7:30 a.m. to assist Southeast Pamlico Fire Department with the blaze on First South Trent Road.

Murray says that two people lived there but were not home when it caught fire.

Family members say Rayshawn Sawyer and Tammy Tripp lived there. They also say two dogs died in the fire and the family's cat was found alive by their neighbor.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire but officials do believe it was unintentional.