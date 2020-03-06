UPDATE: Pamlico County firefighter hit by car while responding to fire

Officials say a firefighter was hit by a car while responding to a fire in Beaufort County.

Sgt. Kevin Respass with the Beaufort County Highway Patrol says Pamlico County firefighter Meghan Speciale, 20, was assisting with a fire in Beaufort County around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Respass says Speciale was setting up a road block to prevent traffic on NC-306 and Bergin Road near Aurora. He says Linda McCollum was driving north on the highway during that time and tried to veer out of the way to avoid the fire truck. He says Speciale saw the car coming and tried to get out of the road, but ran into the path of the car instead.

Speciale was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. There is no update on her condition at this time.

Officials confirm that she is related to state Rep. Michael Speciale of Craven County.

Respass says no charges have been filed, but the accident is still under investigation. ​