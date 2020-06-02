Pamlico County fire chief steps down after social media comment

A volunteer fire chief in Pamlico County is stepping down after comments made on social media.

In a letter submitted to the Pamlico County Fire Marshal's Office, former chief Steven Jennings of the Triangle Volunteer Fire Department says his "words have reflected poorly on myself, my department, and the fire service in general."

Jennings says in the letter he is stepping down immediately and will take a leave of absence from the department.

He has issued a public apology for his comments.

