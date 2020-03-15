Pamlico Community College transitioning to online courses Wednesday

Pamlico Community College is making changes to its schedule to protect against COVID-19.

The college says classes scheduled for Monday and Tuesday are canceled. Online classes will continue as normal.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, courses will transition to online until further notice. Students are encouraged to e-mail their professors if they have questions.

All continuing education courses, including the community living class, are suspended indefinitely.

Campus will be open to employees on Monday, March 16. Starting Tuesday, most employees will be asked to work from home.