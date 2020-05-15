Paid parking begins at Atlantic Beach

Paid parking will begin at Atlantic Beach Friday.

The public parking spaces will be open daily from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. for $2 an hour. You must pay using a credit or debit card.

The paid parking areas are as follows: New Bern Avenue Beach Access, Henderson Blvd/Beach Access, West Boardwalk CAMA Lot, and the Circle lots & on-street spaces

There are free 30 minute parking spaces along West Drive and Atlantic Drive and unlimited free spaces for anyone with a valid handicap or disabled veteran tag.

Town officials say any cars in paid lots or parking spaces at the beginning of the parking day hours will be ticketed.

If you own property in Atlantic Beach or are renting, you can park for free as long as you display a Town Hurricane Re-Entry Pass on your dashboard.

Season passes are $65 each and can be purchased on the town's website.