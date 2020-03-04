PROSECUTORS: Man threatened to blow up business in Wilson

Federal prosecutors in our state say an employee for an aerospace and defense company has been charged with making repeated threats to bomb his workplace.

A Department of Justice statement released Monday says 23-year-old Kiddaryl Phillips faces multiple counts of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Prosecutors say he sent texts saying he was going to blow up Collins Aerospace in Wilson, about 40 miles east of Raleigh, at least six times last month. Data from his badge showed the texts were all sent up to 16 minutes before he started work in the shipping department.

Phillips faces up to life in prison if convicted.