POLICE: Woman charged with Greenville attempted murder after man shot inside car

Police say they've arrested a woman in connection with the shooting of a man inside of a car.

Greenville Police just a short time ago charged Shaquetta Ellis, 30, with four counts of attempted murder.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Southwest Greenville Boulevard for a report of shots fired.

Investigators say they learned that Octavius Whitehurst had arrived at Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say that Whitehurst had been in a car with three other people when shots rang out. Detectives believe that Whitehurst was shot as the result of an ongoing dispute between known individuals.

The investigation is ongoing.