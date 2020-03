Police in Goldsboro say a man was stabbed on Tuesday night and had to get treated in Greenville.

They say Thomas Westbrook reported being stabbed in the neck several times on Edgerton Street at around 5 p.m. As of 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, he is in stable conditions.

Police say they arrested Michelle Potter, who is also known as Michelle Bonner. She has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.