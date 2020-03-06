POLICE: Two accused of stealing merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods in Goldsboro

Two people are facing charges after police say they stole more than $3,700 in merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods.

Goldsboro police secured warrants on Ayatolla Hannibal, 20, and Candis Dunn, 37, for larceny, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. Officers say they stole from Dick's on December 16 and ran out of the store and got into a waiting car.

Hannibal was arrested by WakeMed Campus Police on February 17 and is being held in the Wake County jail under a $25,000 bond.

Dunn was arrested by the Wake County Sheriff's Office on February 27 and was held in the Wake County jail under a $12,000.