POLICE: Three killed in fiery Greenville wreck

Greenville police say three people have died and another is hospitalized after a fiery wreck.

Officers say it happened just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Davis Street and W. 6th Street. They say only one car was involved.

Police say a car was speeding on Davis Street when the driver ran multiple stop signs and crossed over a patch of grass before hitting a tree.

Police say one person was thrown from the car and two others were trapped inside as the car burst into flames.

Miranda Artis, 29, of Grifton died in the crash. The names of the others who were killed have not been released pending positive identification from the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say 31-year-old Sammie Madlock from Greenville was the only survivor of the crash.

Officers are still investigating.

Crews this morning were cutting down the damaged tree.