Officers are looking for a person they say shot a man in the head.

Roanoke Rapids police say they were responding to a shooting on Monroe Street Sunday night and found a man sitting in a chair bleeding from his head.

He was taken to Vidant North for treatment. There is no update on his condition at this time.

Police say they talked to witnesses, but were unable to get any information regarding a suspect. If you have any information, call Roanoke Rapids police.