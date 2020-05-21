POLICE: Man shot and killed in Kinston

Police are looking for the person or people responsible in a deadly shooting in Kinston.

Kinston police say they responded to the 600 block of E. Highland Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they say they found a 34-year-old man had been shot multiple times.

There is no information yet about any suspects, as police say they are following up on several leads.

If you have information, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.