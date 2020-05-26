POLICE: Man nabbed on drug charges after car wreck

Police say what started as a car crash investigation ended in a drug arrest.

Roanoke Rapids police say they were called to a wreck at the intersection of Hwy 158 and Hwy 48 on Sunday.

Officers say they noticed one of the cars, driven by Katoe Harris Jr., trying to leave the parking lot. When they pulled him over, officers say they noticed drugs inside the car.

With the help of a K9, officers say they found heroin, fentanyl and other drugs inside.

Harris was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/ deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell/ deliver fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and was served an outstanding warrant for operating without a license from Halifax County.

Harris posted a $60,000 bond.