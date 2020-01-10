POLICE: Man found fatally shot in burning home in Emerald Isle

Police discovered a man had been fatally shot while responding to a house fire.

Emerald Isle police say they were called to a home on Melanie Street for a fire just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they got there, they found 31-year-old Carl Jones Jr. had been fatally shot inside.

Police say they interviewed someone in connection the shooting, but their name has not been released and no arrests have been made at this time.

It took crews from multiple departments several hours to put out the fire.

Law enforcement and the SBI are currently at the scene investigating.