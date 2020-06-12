POLICE: Man accused of pointing gun at drivers in Roanoke Rapids

A man is facing charges after officers say he was accused of pointing a gun at drivers near a Sheetz convenience store.

Roanoke Rapids police say they went to the Sheetz parking lot because they were told someone was pointing a gun at drivers passing by.

After an investigation, police say they found a handgun wrapped in a sock in the front passenger seat of a car in the parking lot.

David Edwards, 22, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was placed in jail under a $5,000 bond and is due in court on July 17.