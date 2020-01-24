POLICE: Guns returned after being stolen in Kinston

Two people have been charged in connection with a breaking and entering investigation in Kinston.

Kinston polices say multiple items, including guns, were stolen near Carolina Avenue. During the investigation, officers say they recovered firearms, ammunition, and a security system that had been stolen.

With the help of deputies from the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, officers arrested 42-year-old Jamie Urbanski from Kinston and 35-year-old Michael Pike from La Grange.

Urbanski was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. She was given a $25,000 bond. Pike was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking an entering, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by felon. He was given an $80,000 bond.

If you have information, call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or CrimeStoppers at 252-523-4444. All calls to CrimeStoppers are confidential and anonymous.