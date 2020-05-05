POLICE: Elderly man dies after being hit by car in Kinston

An elderly man was killed after police say he was hit by a car in Kinston.

Kinston police say 74-year-old Terry Phillips, of Summerfield, Florida, was walking near the intersection of U.S. Hwy 70 and Hill Farm Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a car. Officers say he died on the scene.

The driver, 28-year-old Tecorey Russell remained on scene and was treated by EMS.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. If you have any information, call the Kinston Police Department's Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.