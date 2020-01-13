POLICE: Circle K manager robbed in parking lot

Police are looking for a person accused of robbing a convenience store manager in the Circle K parking lot.

Havelock police say a Circle K store manager was walking across the parking lot to her car when a man wearing a hoodie approached her from behind around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say he pressed an object into her back and demanded the bag she was carrying. The store manager says she didn't see a gun, but told police she believes the object pressed to her back was a weapon.

The man ran across the street towards Food Lion and the Hostess House with cash. He is described as black, 5'7" with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and shoes with white soles at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information, call Havelock police at 252-447-3212 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.