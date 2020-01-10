POLICE: Teen made social media threats to middle school

A student at one Eastern Carolina middle school is in trouble with the law after police say he threatened school violence on social media.

Goldsboro police arrested the Dillard Middle School student on Thursday and he was taken to a medical facility.

The 14-year-old boy made a threat of violence against the school the day before, according to police.

With the help of his parents, involuntary commitment orders were obtained for the student. Police say a juvenile petition will be filed after he goes through an evaluation.

