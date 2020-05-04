POLICE: Registered sex offender tried to lure child into car

A registered sex offender is accused of trying to lure a child into his vehicle on Sunday.

Surf City police arrested Randall Bryant on charges of attempted second-degree kidnapping, resist delay and obstruct arrest, simple assault, intoxicated and disruptive, and two counts of communicating threats.

Officers say the child was in a public place when the attempted abduction happened.

The man was stopped by police a short time later. Officers say they were met with physical resistance and physical force had to be used on Bryant.

The 44-year-old Hamstead man was jailed on a $32,000 bond.

Bryant is on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life for several offenses, including the attempted kidnapping of a minor that happened in Pender County eleven years ago.