POLICE: Puppy's ears cut off with scissors, superglued on temples

A dog owner has been charged after Greenville police say they found a puppy that apparently had his ears cut off with a pair of scissors.

Back on January 29th, the department's Gang Unit was searching a home on West Gum Street when they found the pup.

Animal Protective Services took the puppy to an emergency vet who said it looked like the dog's ears were superglued to his temples after they were cut.

Tony Lopez was charged with felony cruelty to animals on February 3rd. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

