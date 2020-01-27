POLICE: Pizza delivery robber gets more than dough in stickups

Police say a Goldsboro man got more than just dough in three different pizza delivery holdups within the past couple of weeks.

Marquez Bass was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.

He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and break and enter a motor vehicle.

Goldsboro police say back on January 6th around 10:00 p.m. a pizza delivery driver says he was robbed of food and property at gunpoint while making a delivery to the 500 block of West New Hope Road.

Then last Sunday, another driver said two people tried to rob him at gunpoint in the same area. Nothing was taken in that case.

Police said the last robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when a third driver said he was robbed of food and property while making a delivery to the 1400 block of Cuyler Best Road. The gunman also took the delivery driver's vehicle which was later recovered.

Officers say all three cases are linked.

Bass was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.