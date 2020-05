Police are hoping you can help them find a cash register thief.

Greenville police today released surveillance photos from the Speedway on South Memorial Drive.

Officers say shortly before 11:00 p.m. last Tuesday night the man walked into the store, threatened the clerk, and made off with the cash register.

No one was hurt in the strong-armed robbery.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the man's arrest in this case.