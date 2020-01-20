POLICE: Man used counterfeit check, fake license to buy computer

Police on the Outer Banks are still hoping someone will recognize a man who used a counterfeit check and a phony license to buy a computer.

Kitty Hawk police say their social media post has had a lot of shares this weekend with the really clear photos but they are still waiting on someone to identify the man.

Police say around 2:00 p.m. on January 10th the man bought an HP desktop computer at Walmart and used a counterfeit check. They say he also showed a fake New Jersey driver's license to complete the purchase.

Anyone with information on the man should call Kitty Hawk police at 252-261-3895.

